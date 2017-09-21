Basic first-aid knowledge helps parents save choking toddler in Steamboat Springs-area cabin

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Basic first aid knowledge helped parents save the life of their 17-month-old child Monday.

Shortly before noon, North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called to help the child who was choking at a Glen Eden Resort cabin north of Steamboat Springs.

Firefighters were told that the child had lost consciousness.

Chief Mike Swinsick said the parents knew basic first aid that included techniques to help someone who was choking. The parents delivered blows to the child’s back and were eventually able to dislodge most of the melon that the child had eaten.

“I think it was a long three or four minutes for the parents,” Swinsick said.

When firefighters arrived, the child was standing up and crying. Unsure if the child had coughed everything up, the child was taken to UC Health Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat Springs.

Are you prepared to help someone who may be choking? These rescue tips from the National Safety Council could save a life.

