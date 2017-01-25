Beaver Creek to upgrade Drink of Water Lift to high-speed quad | VailDaily.com

BEAVER CREEK — Beaver Creek Resort announced Wednesday that it intends to upgrade Drink of Water Lift (No. 5) from a two-person fixed grip to a new high-speed quad to debut as Red Buffalo Express (No. 5) during the 2017-18 winter season.

The new Red Buffalo Express will be named after the beginner Red Buffalo trail. The new lift will reduce ride time by 50 percent, from 8.6 minutes to 4.3 minutes, and will increase uphill capacity by 75 percent. With the upgrade, all primary lifts on Beaver Creek will be high-speed. This plan is subject to U.S. Forest Service approval.

“Upgrading this essential beginner lift will provide high-speed lift access to the amazing beginner and intermediate terrain at the top of Beaver Creek, increasing capacity and making for a seamless lift experience for our guests on the hill,” said Beth Howard, chief operating officer of Beaver Creek Resort. “We expect this improvement to take significant volume off Cinch Express, Beaver Creek’s second most-popular lift, and it really is an improvement befitting of Beaver Creek’s luxury, family experience, as it enhances a key beginner and family area of our mountain.”

Vail Resorts is investing approximately $100 million in the guest experience for this current winter season across its resorts, bringing its five-year resort investment total to more than $500 million across the company.