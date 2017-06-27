Beaver Creek townhome to be auctioned through auction app | VailDaily.com

BEAVER CREEK — Today's real estate auction will have everything except a gavel.

Liv Sotheby International Realty's Barbara Scrivens and Malia Nobrega are working with New York-based Concierge Auctions to coordinate an auction to sell a Beaver Creek townhome at 63 Avondale Lane.

"It's a special and unique property. I'm blessed to be part of it," Scrivens said.

This is not your father's auction. No gavels, no podium, no gentlemen in tuxedoes, no one waving auction placards to bid.

The whole thing is done online and through Concierge Auctions' mobile bidding app, Instant Gavel.

"Thus far in 2016, more than 80 percent of our auctions have been conducted through our Instant Gavel app — up from less than 10 percent just a year ago, when most of our sales included a live, on-site auctioneer," Concierge Auctions Chairman Chad Roffers said in a statement.

There's no reserve, which means you could conceivably buy it for some ridiculous amount of money, say $100,000 … except you cannot.

"Without disclosing anything, I can tell you that many of our opening bids are considerably more than that," Scrivens said, smiling.

This property has never come to market the traditional way, and for a very good reason.

"The owner did not want to," Scrivens said.

The owner worked through Concierge Auctions before, and he liked the way things went, Scrivens said.

Sotheby's is handling another auction at Cordillera's Ute Forest, scheduled for July 11.

The property has been updated beautifully, Scrivens said. It's ski in/ski out and right on Beaver Creek.

It's four bedrooms, five bathrooms and will accommodate 12 people. It's one of 10 private villas situated along Beaver Creek near the Elkhorn lift.

Concierge Auctions does this all the time. The firm said that since 2008, it has closed more than $1 billion in luxury real estate.

They say 63 Avondale Lane No. R3 is "located in one of the most enviable areas in Beaver Creek," which it features "European artisan details" and "top of the line appliances and fixtures."

If you buy it, you get daily housekeeping, concierge services, ski valet and a Gold Membership in the Beaver Creek Club, full access to the Allegria Spa at the Park Hyatt Beaver Creek, two unrestricted ski passes for Vail, Beaver Creek, Keystone and Breckenridge, summer access to the members' lounge of the Beaver Creek Golf Club and other exclusive venues.

