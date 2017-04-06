Birds of Prey, Grouse, Rose Bowl open through Closing Day at Beaver Creek | VailDaily.com

BEAVER CREEK — For the final week of the season at Beaver Creek, six lifts will be operating beginning Monday, April 10. Closing Day is April 16, and the resort reported a foot of new snow in the past week.

The following lifts will be turning beginning Monday:

• Centennial Express Lift.

• Rose Bowl Express Lift.

• Birds of Prey Express Lift.

• Grouse Mountain Express Lift.

• Cinch Express Lift.

• Buckaroo Express Gondola.

Spruce Saddle restaurant and the outdoor deck at Talons Restaurant will be open for food and beverage through Closing Day, and private and group lessons are still available for children and adults through Beaver Creek Ski School.

For more information, visit http://www.beavercreek.com.

Closing Day at Vail Mountain is Sunday, April 23.

Drink of Water upgrade

The Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District is seeking comment on Beaver Creek's Drink of Water chairlift replacement. Beaver Creek Resort is looking to upgrade the lift in the summer to a four-seat, high speed lift.

Written comments should be submitted before May 5 either in person at the U.S. Forest Service office in Minturn or by mail to: Scott Fitzwilliams, c/o Max Forgensi, Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District, P.O. Box 190, Minturn, CO 81645.

People commenting should include their name, address, telephone number and organization represented, if any; title of the project of concern (i.e., Beaver Creek Chair 5 Replacement); and specific facts, concerns or issues, and supporting reasons why they should be considered.

For details, visit the project website at http://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=51112.