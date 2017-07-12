BLM, Eagle County host river ethics workshops on Upper Colorado, July 15-16 | VailDaily.com

EAGLE COUNTY — The Bureau of Land Management and Eagle County Open Space are hosting free, hands-on educational workshops for the public on river ethics and minimizing impacts from river recreation Saturday, July 15, and Sunday, July 16, on the Upper Colorado River.

The Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics will lead a workshop at Two Bridges Eagle County Open Space near Bond on Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. and on Sunday at BLM's Dotsero Landing boat launch near Gypsum from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"This is a great opportunity to learn straight from the leave no trace experts about reducing your impacts on the river," said BLM Outdoor Recreation Planner Kim Leitzinger. "We'll also discuss river ethics and how to reduce conflicts with others on the river. Kids are welcome; it's a wonderful chance to generate or enhance their sense of environmental stewardship."

Participants will learn things such as leave no trace ethics along the river corridor, tips for minimizing impacts to rivers and riverbanks and age-appropriate interactive games to learn the leave no trace principles.

The Leave No trace Center for Outdoor Ethics is a national organization that teaches children and adults how to enjoy the outdoors responsibly. The BLM and Eagle County Open Space jointly manage access points along the Upper Colorado River.

For more information, contact the BLM Colorado River Valley Field Office at 970-876-9008.