Body found in Eagle area identified as local man: Dustin Henderson, 26, was last seen April 25 | VailDaily.com

EAGLE — The Eagle County Coroner has identified the body found north of Eagle Sunday as Dustin Thomas Henderson, 26, of Eagle.

Henderson's body was discovered during the late evening of June 25 just north of the Eagle Interstate 70 interchange.

According to a statement from the Eagle County Sheriff's Office, detectives determined that Henderson was last seen the morning of April 25. On that date, a suspicious person report was called into the Vail Public Safety Communications dispatch center around 9 a.m. The individual was reported in the Market Street area, just north of Eagle. A former Eagle County Sheriff's Office Deputy responded and recognized Henderson from previous contacts. The deputy and gave a very detailed clothing description during the report. That clothing was found on the body. Additionally witness statements from the April 25 report helped detectives to identify the body as Henderson's.

According to the sheriff's office it appeared that Henderson was exposed to cooler spring time temperatures and may have been under the influence, which is suspected to have contributed to his death. The Eagle County Coroner's final ruling in the case is pending toxicology results. No signs of trauma were apparent from the coroner's autopsy and no suspicions of foul play have been listed by detectives involved with the case.