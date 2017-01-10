BREAKING: Avalanche closes Vail Pass in both directions | VailDaily.com

VAIL — Interstate 70 at Vail Pass is closed in both directions as of 3:20 a.m. Tuesday due to an avalanche.

Expect a lengthy closure, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

A photo from the Colorado State Patrol shows a semi truck with its cab partially buried.

The closure begins eastbound at Vail and westbound at Copper.

Prior to the avalanche, Vail Pass was closed on and off in both directions starting at 5:30 p.m. Monday as a winter storm pounded the area.

The Vail Mountain snow stake at Blue Sky Basin showed 13 inches of new snow as of 5 a.m. Tuesday.

I-70 between Gypsum and Dotsero was closed for much of the day Monday after tanker truck carrying 9,000 gallons of diesel fuel clipped the box truck and the driver also lost control.

