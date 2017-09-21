 Breaking: Interstate 70 eastbound closed east of East Vail exit | VailDaily.com

Breaking: Interstate 70 eastbound closed east of East Vail exit

Town of Vail map of mile marker locations along Interstate 70 in Eagle County.

Town of Vail map of mile marker locations along Interstate 70 in Eagle County.

UPDATE: According to passing motorists, the incident was caused by a truck rolling near a bridge and starting on fire. As of 6:30 p.m., there was no estimated time for I-70 to reopen.

An Eagle County alert issued at 5:31 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, reported a traffic incident on Interstate 70 at mile marker 182, just east of the East Vail exit. Eastbound motorists are advised to take the Minturn exit and follow U.S. Highway 24 south to Leadville and then state Highway 91 north to Copper Mountain to avoid the traffic backup.

Go back to article