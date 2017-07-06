Triple Bypass bike ride cancelled due to Breckenridge, Eagle County wildfires | VailDaily.com

SUMMIT — The 29th annual Triple Bypass ride on Saturday, July 8, has been cancelled due to the forest fires on the course, which runs through both Eagle and Summit counties.

"Our paramount concern is the safety or our riders, volunteers and emergency personnel," event organizers said in a written statement.

"Our thoughts go out to all involved emergency personnel and we will be donating this year's Sunday ride meals and hydration to those fighting the fires and protecting our national forests, mountain towns, and communities. We recognize the need for local and state police to be available for fire related duties and our ride would tax their resources."

Check http://www.triplebypass.org for the most current event information about the festival in Evergreen on Saturday for all our registered riders to meet and greet our partners and sponsors. The Triple Bypass is a one- or two-day 120-mile (up to 240-mile) bicycle ride along scenic Colorado highways, country roads and bike paths between Evergreen and Avon and will return for 2018.