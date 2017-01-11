 Breckenridge building collapses due to heavy snowfall, no injuries reported | VailDaily.com

Breckenridge building collapses due to heavy snowfall, no injuries reported

A building at a conference center located at 535 S. Park Avenue in Breckenridge collapsed on Wednesday night due to heavy snowfall, multiple news outlets reported. The building was said to be unoccupied at the time, and no fatalities or injuries had been reported.

Heavy snowfall continued as multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Red White & Blue Fire Protection District, Breckenridge Police Department and Summit County Sheriff’s Office.