Breckenridge police standoff ends peacefully with arrest of 27-year-old man

A police standoff in Breckenridge on Monday morning, September 18, that shut down several blocks and put a school on lockdown ended peacefully with the arrest of 27-year-old Kyle Kenczewicz, police confirmed in a news release.

The Breckenridge Police Department initially responded to a call at 206 S. Ridge St. that possibly involved a weapon, the release said. Ridge Street was closed off from Washington to Lincoln avenues while police responded, and Breckenridge Elementary was placed on lockout for an hour-and-a-half because of its proximity to the call.

Classes continued as usual but the building was secured and no one was allowed to enter, a Summit School District spokeswoman confirmed.

Kenczewicz was arrested and charged with menacing, a Class 5 felony; harassment, a Class 3 misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a petty offense. He is due in Summit County Court for advisement on Sept. 19.