Bustang to link with Greyhound ticketing system to expand connection service | VailDaily.com

DENVER — A new interline ticketing partnership will begin linking the Colorado Department of Transportation's Bustang interregional bus service with Greyhound's national route system within the next few weeks.

"This is an important milestone in our multi-modal mission," said Colorado Department of Transportation Director of Transit Mark Imhoff. "Securing this interline partnership has been a priority since Bustang's inception. The ability to link our local service with the national transportation network provides Coloradans with flexibility, convenience and choice when it comes to traveling throughout the state and the country."

Greyhound has interline partnerships with a number of independent bus lines across the United States.

"It's a natural alignment, as Bustang provides complementary service to our existing schedules and links to many smaller towns in our system," Greyhound Regional Vice President Evan Burak said.

In Colorado, places such as Monument, Loveland and Eagle will now be connected to Greyhound's 3,800 destinations across the United States, Mexico and Canada. Interline ticketing essentially permits passengers to use the same ticket for Greyhound and Bustang bus services.

"Those who take Bustang and Greyhound to common destinations have the option to use the tickets interchangeably," CDOT Bus Operations Manager Michael Timlin said. "It's also an opportunity for Colorado customers to make connections to places beyond the Bustang system."

For more information, go to http://www.ridebustang.com or http://www.greyhound.com.