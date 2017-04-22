Celebrate our land, legacy | VailDaily.com

EAGLE COUNTY — Did you know that nearly three acres of natural land are lost to development each day in Eagle County and that the county population is on track to double in 40 years? Now, more than ever, conservation of our land is critical.

On May 13, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Eagle Valley Land Trust will host its fourth annual Legacy Festival, sponsored by Alpine Bank. This fun, family-friendly and free event takes place at the Brush Creek Pavilion in Eagle.

One of the greatest benefits of attending this event, in addition to the games, music and great food, is that it offers a casual and unintimidating atmosphere for learning more about our land, why it's important to protect it and how you can help support the effort.

Cow Patty Bingo

A simple — and fun — way to support the Land Trust's mission is by purchasing a deed for Cow Patty Bingo. Simply $25 gets you a deed for one square (or buy more and save) and if Bessie deposits on your square, you win $1,000 cash and a weekend getaway in Vail.

Your purchase also directly supports the Land Trust's mission to forever preserve our most precious lands. In fact, every $100 donated to the group helps conserve natural land the size of a football field, forever.

In the past year, contributions from the community have also helped us forever protect Dewey Park, a more than one-mile parcel of river corridor at the gateway to the Upper Colorado River near Dotsero; forever conserve Abrams Creek, a 172-acre parcel south of Eagle Ranch; enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with Walking Mountains Science Center to help connect youth education to land conservation and educate more than 400 youth about the importance of land conservation, lead our monthly Community Land Connection Series Hikes in collaboration with partners such as the Eagle River Watershed Council and conserve the Buck Creek valley at the entrance to the Walking Mountain Science Center permanently for public recreation and outdoor education uses.

More about the festival

Land trusts across the nation have conserved more than 56 million acres. That's double the size of all of the land in national parks across the lower 48 states. Here in the Vail Valley, the Eagle Valley Land Trust is committed to nearly tripling the amount of protected private and public land in Eagle County throughout the next 10 years, helping to protect our water, wildlife habitat, recreational access and natural and scenic resources for future generations to come.

Consider supporting our local land conservation efforts by attending this year's Legacy Festival and participating in Cow Patty Bingo. Along with bingo, we're bringing back our scavenger hunt, as well as other games, food, music and prizes.