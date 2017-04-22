Centennial Bank adds local manager | VailDaily.com

DENVER— Centennial Bank and Trust announced that it has added David Mosher as banking center manager covering Vail and Edwards.

"We continue to add experienced bankers to our team to provide the highest level of service to our business and personal banking customers throughout Colorado," said Steve Ward, president, Centennial Bank and Trust.

Mosher is an experienced banking center manager previously with Community Banks of Colorado. He is involved in a variety of community, civic and professional organizations in the Vail Valley.

Centennial Bank and Trust, a subsidiary of Heartland Financial USA, Inc., is a state-chartered community-invested bank with assets of more than $901 million and 17 banking centers located in Boulder, Breckenridge, Broomfield, Centennial, Conifer, Downtown Denver, Edwards, Englewood, Erie, Evergreen, Golden, Idaho Springs, Nederland, Steamboat Springs, Thornton, Vail and Winter Park.

For more information, go to http://www.centennialbanking.com.