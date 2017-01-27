Chamonix open house set for Feb. 9 | VailDaily.com

VAIL — A new neighborhood in West Vail is taking shape as Chamonix Vail has cleared another milestone with approval of the 32-townhome development plan by the Vail Planning and Environmental Commission. A final review by the Vail Design Review Board on Wednesday will clear the way for next steps — submission of a building permit application.

Interest from potential homebuyers is growing with more than 100 locals seeking details about the new neighborhood, located at 2310 Chamonix Road, roughly behind the West Vail fire station. Buyer information sessions are taking place to provide details on floor plans, pricing, homebuyer education classes, deed restrictions and qualifications for an upcoming lottery drawing that will be used to select purchase preferences.

The next open house will be held Feb. 9 with additional details announced soon. Information on the homes and how the lottery system works is available at http://www.chamonix vail.com. Potential buyers are asked to register online to receive specific information and notifications as they become available. For questions, email chamonixvail@vail gov.com.

The new neighborhood includes five floor plans with a combination of two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include garages, storage space, outdoor patios and a neighborhood gathering space and community garden.

First families moving in

Leading the design-build team on behalf of the town is Triumph Development West LLC, which has developed multi-family, commercial, hospitality and single family homes in Vail and other mountain communities. The general contractor is R.A. Nelson, which has had a presence in the valley for 40 years. Rounding out the development team is 359 Design, which recently completed the design work for the deed restricted Burlingame Ranch neighborhood in Aspen.

Chamonix Vail has been designed with energy conservation and sustainability in mind. From the south-facing orientation of the buildings and the passive solar gain that affords, to full compliance with the International Energy Conservation Code and the use of long-lasting, durable and low cost of maintenance interior and exterior materials and appliances, to the low-maintenance landscape and neighborhood gardens, Chamonix Vail intends to keep monthly homeowner expenses to a minimum.

Estimated prices range from $390,000 to $739,000. A spring construction start is anticipated, with the first families moving into new homes in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Interested buyers need to start speaking to lenders for prequalification and complete a free, two-hour homebuyer education class offered by the Valley Home Store. Six sessions have been scheduled:

• Feb. 11, Feb. 25 and March 11 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Vail Public Library.

• Feb. 28 and March 7 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Vail Town Council Chambers.

• March 16 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Vail Library.

For details or to sign up for a class, email Lynne Campbell, town of Vail housing coordinator, at lcampbell@vailgov.com or call 970-479-2150.

The lottery is tentatively scheduled for May 3 and buyers must be present at the drawing to win.