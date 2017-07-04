Champions repeat at Vail Lacrosse Shootout | VailDaily.com

Champions repeat at Vail Lacrosse Shootout
July 4, 2017
The 45th annual Vail Lacrosse Shootout wrapped on Tuesday with Lacrossewear winning the men's elite championship title for the fourth time in a row thanks to a win against Big Green Herd. The Texarados also had a repeat championship in the women's elite division over Average Joes.
Tuesday's games
Men's Elite
Rokk3r/Lacrossewear 22, Big Green Herd 4
Lacrossewear ran away with another championship thanks to strong players in every position. Big Green Herd put up a good fight in the beginning, but couldn't hold off against the barrage of shots from Lacrossewear.
Scores
Laxgear/Rocky Mountain Oysters 8, Footprint Bamboo 7
Epoch Elite 1, Boonedoggle 0
Mountaineers 8, Rock-it-Pocket 7
Black Seals 21, Jammin' Salmon 9
Monstars 17, Steve French 6
Team Gutman 10, Denver Audi 8
TBL Elite 16, Prestige Worldwide 6
Finkel & Garf 10, Prestige Worldwide 3
Final Standings
1. Rokk3r/Lacrossewear
2. Big Green Herd
3. Laxgear/Rocky Mountain Oysters
4. Footprint Bamboo
5. Epoch Elite
6. Boonedoggle
7. Mountaineers
8. Rock-it-Pocket
9. Black Seals
10. Jammin' Salmon
11. Monstars
12. Team Gutman
All-Tournament Team
Attack
Todd Heritage (Big Green Herd)
Nate Solomon (Rokk3R/Lacrossewear)
Connor Fields (Rokk3R/Lacrossewear)
Midfield
Brian Kormondy (Lax Gear/Rock Mountain Oysters)
Colin Dunster (Footprint Bamboo)
Wills Miller (Big Green Herd)
Faceoff
TD Ierlan (Rokk3R/Lacrossewear)
Defense
Nick Brozowski (Epoch Elite)
Bill O'Brien (TBL Elite)
Kyle Press (Denver Audi)
Goalie
Gunnar Waldt (Footprint Bamboo)
MVP
TD Ierlan (Rokk3R/Lacrossewear)
Coaches
Paul Landaiche (Rokk3R/Lacrossewear)
Mike Miner (Rokk3R/Lacrossewear)
Women's Elite
Texarados 12, Average Joes 6
The women's elite championship was a fast-paced game, with both teams wanting to bring the trophy home. Texarados' Bailey Zerr, scored five goals to keep her team in the lead and earn herself MVP.
Scores
Portland Purple 10, Lakeshore 3
Coastal Colorado 6, Team Wild 4
Team ULAX 1, Lady Tigz 0 (Forfeit)
Final Standings
1. Texarados
2. Average Joes
3. Portland Purple
4. Lakeshore
5. Coastal Colorado
6. Team Wild
7. Team ULAX
8. Lady Tigz
All-Tournament Team
Attack
Anya Gersoff, Texarados
Lexi Davis, Average Joes
Persy Sample, Lakeshore
Midfield
Lauren Hurd, Coastal Colorado
Katie Sheridan, Portland Purple
Jamie Spang, Team Wild
Eliza Radonchonski, Texarados
Marin Felsoci, Average Joes
Defense
Allison Phelan, Lakeshore
Helen McDevitt, Portland Purple
Goalie
Siena Miller, Average Joes
MVP
Bailey Zerr, Texarados
COACH/TEAM REP
Scott Elmore, Texarados