Champions repeat at Vail Lacrosse Shootout | VailDaily.com

The 45th annual Vail Lacrosse Shootout wrapped on Tuesday with Lacrossewear winning the men's elite championship title for the fourth time in a row thanks to a win against Big Green Herd. The Texarados also had a repeat championship in the women's elite division over Average Joes.

Tuesday's games

Men's Elite

Rokk3r/Lacrossewear 22, Big Green Herd 4

Lacrossewear ran away with another championship thanks to strong players in every position. Big Green Herd put up a good fight in the beginning, but couldn't hold off against the barrage of shots from Lacrossewear.

Scores

Laxgear/Rocky Mountain Oysters 8, Footprint Bamboo 7

Epoch Elite 1, Boonedoggle 0

Mountaineers 8, Rock-it-Pocket 7

Black Seals 21, Jammin' Salmon 9

Monstars 17, Steve French 6

Team Gutman 10, Denver Audi 8

TBL Elite 16, Prestige Worldwide 6

Finkel & Garf 10, Prestige Worldwide 3

Final Standings

1. Rokk3r/Lacrossewear

2. Big Green Herd

3. Laxgear/Rocky Mountain Oysters

4. Footprint Bamboo

5. Epoch Elite

6. Boonedoggle

7. Mountaineers

8. Rock-it-Pocket

9. Black Seals

10. Jammin' Salmon

11. Monstars

12. Team Gutman

All-Tournament Team

Attack

Todd Heritage (Big Green Herd)

Nate Solomon (Rokk3R/Lacrossewear)

Connor Fields (Rokk3R/Lacrossewear)

Midfield

Brian Kormondy (Lax Gear/Rock Mountain Oysters)

Colin Dunster (Footprint Bamboo)

Wills Miller (Big Green Herd)

Faceoff

TD Ierlan (Rokk3R/Lacrossewear)

Defense

Nick Brozowski (Epoch Elite)

Bill O'Brien (TBL Elite)

Kyle Press (Denver Audi)

Goalie

Gunnar Waldt (Footprint Bamboo)

MVP

TD Ierlan (Rokk3R/Lacrossewear)

Coaches

Paul Landaiche (Rokk3R/Lacrossewear)

Mike Miner (Rokk3R/Lacrossewear)

Women's Elite

Texarados 12, Average Joes 6

The women's elite championship was a fast-paced game, with both teams wanting to bring the trophy home. Texarados' Bailey Zerr, scored five goals to keep her team in the lead and earn herself MVP.

Scores

Portland Purple 10, Lakeshore 3

Coastal Colorado 6, Team Wild 4

Team ULAX 1, Lady Tigz 0 (Forfeit)

Final Standings

1. Texarados

2. Average Joes

3. Portland Purple

4. Lakeshore

5. Coastal Colorado

6. Team Wild

7. Team ULAX

8. Lady Tigz

All-Tournament Team

Attack

Anya Gersoff, Texarados

Lexi Davis, Average Joes

Persy Sample, Lakeshore

Midfield

Lauren Hurd, Coastal Colorado

Katie Sheridan, Portland Purple

Jamie Spang, Team Wild

Eliza Radonchonski, Texarados

Marin Felsoci, Average Joes

Defense

Allison Phelan, Lakeshore

Helen McDevitt, Portland Purple

Goalie

Siena Miller, Average Joes

MVP

Bailey Zerr, Texarados

COACH/TEAM REP

Scott Elmore, Texarados