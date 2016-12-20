Chicago car thief back in jail after skipping his sentencing | VailDaily.com

AVON — A convicted Chicago car thief’s return to Eagle County was not met with the same enthusiasm as the Cubs victory parade.

Devan Jones was convicted of stealing a rental car in Avon. He wandered back to Chicago instead of showing up for District Court Judge Paul Dunkelmen’s court date. Now Jones is back in the Eagle County Crossbar Hotel, held without bond.

It was April 30, 2015 and the Vail Valley was basking in the glow of another successful winter sports season, including the 2015 World Alpine Ski Championships.

Jones was part of a cadre of Chicagoans who rented a $55,000 SUV from Enterprise car rentals in Avon’s Christie Lodge.

The credit card was fake and was owned by a Nebraska woman, who had it with her when they rented the SUV.

The drivers license they used was also fake. That same fake drivers license was used the October before to rent a vehicle from Enterprise in Atlanta, Georgia.

For April’s Avon caper, five people drove into the Christie Lodge parking lot in a late model red Ford Expedition. They rented the $55,000 SUV from Enterprise and left.

The SUV was supposed to be returned May 7, 2015, but wasn’t. On May 16, Jones was arrested in Chicago during a traffic stop, while driving the stolen SUV.

He landed back in Eagle County. Last August a jury spent enough time to order lunch – about five hours total – before finding him guilty of aggravated motor vehicle theft.

Judge Dunkelman ordered a presentence investigation, and Jones posted bond.

Jones was supposed to be back before Judge Dunkelman on Nov. 26 for sentencing, but wasn’t.

Chicago police again found him last week in The Windy City, where they arrested him and arranged him to return to Eagle County. Judge Dunkelman ordered him straight to the Eagle County Crossbar Hotel and held without bond.

