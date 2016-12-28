Christmas tree and light recycling options available | VailDaily.com

EAGLE COUNTY — Several opportunities exist for Eagle County residents to recycle Christmas trees and light strands after the holidays.

The towns of Vail and Avon are providing curbside collection of cut trees to their residents through Jan. 31. Gypsum residents can dispose of trees by delivering them to the Gypsum Sports Complex parking lot. The Eagle Lions Club and the Greater Eagle Fire Protection District will host a Twelfth Night celebration on Jan. 6 with a Christmas tree bonfire at the Eagle Town Park. The town of Minturn will host a Christmas tree bonfire on Jan. 6 at Little Beach Park.

Remove All Tree Decor

Other Eagle Valley residents may drop-off their trees at the fire station in Eagle-Vail, or at the recycle site located at the Edwards rest area or the Eagle County Landfill in Wolcott at no charge until Feb. 25.

Residents who choose to recycle cut trees or drop them off for bonfires should remove all lights, tinsel, ornaments, stands, nails and plastic wrapping. Recycled trees will be chipped up for mulch. Additional non-recyclable items include wrapping paper, tissue paper, ribbons, bows and other gift wrap and should be disposed of as trash.

Light Rebate

In addition, Holy Cross Energy consumers can receive up to $100 in rebates for recycling working incandescent holiday lights. To receive a $2 rebate per strand, residents should separate strings and drop them off during regular business hours at one of the three Holy Cross locations in Avon, Gypsum or Glenwood Springs, or at the town of Gypsum Community Development Office by Jan. 15.

For specific information, community members should contact their local jurisdiction: Vail at 970-479-2158; Red Cliff at 970-827-5303; Minturn at 970-827-5645; Avon at 970-748-4118; Eagle at 970-328-6678; Gypsum at 970-524-5024; the Eagle County Landfill at 970-328-3470; or the Pitkin County Landfill at 970-429-2885. For questions about recycling light strands, contact Mary Weiner at 970-947-5432.