Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative returns with $7M in matching grants

The Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative announced recently another $7 million to fund matching student scholarships. The money is given to programs across the state that match the awarded funds dollar for dollar. The local scholarship programs must also provide student services to help recipients succeed in college.

"Programs like COSI are critical to put college in reach for all students," said Kim Hunter Reed, executive director of the Colorado Department of Higher Education, in a statement. "By 2020, nearly three in four jobs in Colorado will require education and training beyond high school, making our state's demand for college-educated adults the fifth highest in the nation."

Colorado's public institutions of higher education, local municipalities and workforce-development programs are eligible to apply for the matching grants at sites.google.com/a/state.co.us/cosi/matching-scholarships. The scholarship initiative will accept applications on a rolling basis and expects to awards its first round of grants for the year in November 2017.