Colorado uses bait to keep elk, mule deer off highway | VailDaily.com

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — Wildlife officials in Colorado are using bait to lure animals away from the highway, a move they hope will cut down on car accidents involving deer and elk.

The Daily Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2jtxnMt ) that Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officials on Wednesday began putting food out in the Gunnison Basin near U.S. Highway 50. Officials say they feel confident that they won’t have to expand to an all-out winter feeding program like the one used in the area in 2007 and 2008.

The baiting program is a response to significant snowfall this winter. Wildlife officials say 50 inches of snow have accumulated in low elevations along the highway that are also critical winter range for mule deer.

The agency hopes its baiting stations will reduce the need for the animals to wander in search of food.

