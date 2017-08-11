Colorado’s marijuana sales surpass $750M for first half of 2017 | VailDaily.com

Halfway through 2017, Colorado’s marijuana retailers amassed more than $750 million in sales, according to The Cannabist’s extrapolations of the latest tax data released by the state.

Covering both the medical and adult-use markets, the sales of flower, edibles and concentrates through June 2017 are up 25.7 percent compared with the first half of 2016, The Cannabist’s calculations show.

The cumulative sales made through June equate to nearly $116 million in tax revenue and license fees for the state.

The Colorado Department of Revenue on Thursday published the report for marijuana sales and excise taxes remitted in July. The receipts largely reflect sales made in June, but could include some variance based on incomplete or late returns from prior months.

Read the full story on The Denver Post website, click here.