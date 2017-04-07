Comments sought on Beaver Creek lift replacement | VailDaily.com

MINTURN — The Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District of the White River National Forest is seeking public comments on or before May 5 for a lift replacement proposed by Beaver Creek Ski Resort. Beaver Creek is proposing to replace Drink of Water lift (No. 5). Implementation is proposed during the summer of 2017 and is located within the existing special use permit boundaries of Beaver Creek.

Improve public experience

Replacement of the chair will update service infrastructure, aid in skier distribution and improve public experience. The existing Drink of Water chair, a two-person chair lift, was originally installed in 1980. The proposed replacement would be a detachable, quad chairlift with increased capacity that would serve 2,000 persons per hour as opposed to the current 1,200 persons per hour. Increased capacity would help alleviate congestion on the Cinch Express Chair, the second most popular lift at Beaver Creek and help distribute beginner traffic more evenly across Beaver Creek Mountain.

Lift alignment would remain similar, with a two-foot shift to the west of the current location. Fiber optics for lift connectivity and control would be installed concurrently with the new infrastructure. Additionally, a new bathroom is proposed to be built adjacent to the lower lift terminal and within the footprint of the terminal disturbance.

Written comments must be submitted via mail, fax, email or in person. Comments concerning these actions will be most helpful if received by or before May 5.

Written comments must be submitted to: Scott Fitzwilliams, c/o Max Forgensi, Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District, P.O. Box 190, Minturn, CO 81645. The fax number is 970-827-9343. The office business hours for those submitting hand-delivered comments are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. Electronic comments must be submitted in a format such as an email message, plain text, rich text format or MS Word. Comments may also be submitted electronically at: https://cara.ecosystem-management.org/Public//CommentInput?Project=51112.

Persons commenting should include: name, address, telephone number and organization represented, if any; title of the project of concern (Beaver Creek Chair 5 Replacement) and specific facts, concerns or issues and supporting reasons why they should be considered.

For details please go to the project website: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=51112.

This public scoping period will be the only opportunity for individuals interested in or affected by this proposal to identify any potential extraordinary conditions or significant issues before decision is made.

For more information on this proposed action, call Max Forgensi, Eagle-Holy Cross District Mountain Sports Administrator, 970-827-5157 or email mforgensi@fs.fed.us.