Construction worker injured at Aspen Club | VailDaily.com

A construction worker at the Aspen Club sustained serious injuries Tuesday after he fell into an elevator shaft, an official said.

The incident occurred at about 9 a.m. after the man lost his footing and fell about 25 feet from the top of the shaft to the bottom, said Gabe Muething, director of Aspen Ambulance.

Two firefighters and three paramedics were able to climb into the tight space and stabilize the man, who was in his mid-20s, strap him onto a backboard and lift him up about 4 feet to the first-floor elevator entrance, Muething said. The entire process took about 30 minutes, he said.

The man sustained serious lower leg injuries, including broken bones, as well as upper extremity and head injuries, Muething said. He was in critical but stable condition at Aspen Valley Hospital as of late Tuesday morning, he said.

A message left for an Aspen Club representative was not returned Tuesday.