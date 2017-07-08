Containment now at 40 percent for Mill Creek Fire northeast of Hayden | VailDaily.com

HAYDEN — As of Friday evening, fire crews were continuing efforts to contain the 482-acre Mill Creek Fire, which is burning mainly on private property 13 miles northeast of Hayden, according to a statement posted to the InciWeb Incident Information System.

The fire is burning on Pilot Knob in heavy timber of spruce, fir and old aspen stands. According to a new release from fire managers, the most significant challenges are pockets of spruce, timberlines and piles of logs from old logging operations.

When it is safe for firefighters to engage, they are working to contain and control the fire between existing roads, County Road 80 and Babson Road. Winds have cooperated, allowing fire fighters to contain 40 percent of the Mill Creek Fire.

An emergency message was sent to residents within a two-mile radius of the fire. It stated that locked gates are hindering fire-fighting efforts. Fire fighters are trying to conduct reconnaissance in the area to study the fuels, typography and what impact they might have on the fire.

Fire managers are also trying to get a better idea of how many people are living in the area, in case evacuations are necessary.

The Craig, Pike and Wyoming hotshot crews are working the fire. Also helping are firefighters from West Routt, Oak Creek and Steamboat Springs departments. Oak Creek Fire Chief Chuck Wisecup is training as the fire's incident commander.

The fire is mainly being accessed from Routt County Road 80. The road remains open, but the Routt County Sheriff's Office is limiting traffic to only those people who need to be there. Fire managers want to stress to the public that their goal is protecting structures at risk and full extinguishment of the fire.

There are 135 people currently working the fire, and no one has been injured. According to the news release, new fires in Northwest Colorado are placing increased demands on already-limited resources.

Regional fire crews utilize the InciWeb Incident Information System to update the public on current fire conditions and wildfire status. Visit inciweb.nwcg.gov to learn more.