Cops: Man tries to steal booze, meat from Snowmass Village hotel | VailDaily.com

SNOWMASS VILLAGE — A man on probation for felony drunken driving was arrested in Snowmass Village on Thursday for allegedly attempting to steal alcohol and meat from a hotel, according to court documents.

Jeremiah Casper, 40, was charged with felony theft, felony burglary and misdemeanor trespassing for allegedly trying to steal dozens of bottles of wine, beer and liquor, approximately 10 pounds of meat, banquet trays and cooking pans from the Westin Hotel, according to an affidavit filed in Aspen District Court.

Casper is the same man arrested in April 2015 for stealing a defibrillator from the transit center at Base Village in Snowmass, which he later said was because he thought he was having a heart attack.

Casper first came to the attention of Snowmass Village police when they received a report of a man sleeping in his car at the Base Village parking garage, the affidavit states.

Thursday morning, the same parking garage attendant called police to report finding Casper there in the morning again, according to the affidavit.

Snowmass Village Police Chief Brian Olson and another officer later located Casper's vehicle parked on Fall Lane and waited for him to return. When Casper walked up wearing only a pair of pants and a kitchen apron, Olson identified himself and Casper attempted to run away, according to the affidavit.

Another Westin employee told them he caught a shirtless, shoeless man wearing only pants in the same area about 8 a.m. Thursday morning with carts of food products and liquor.

"(The employee) told us the person said he was getting dressed and just started working at the Westin," according to the affidavit.

Later the same morning, an employee of the Base Village Conference Center reported that "it looked like someone 'had a party' in the men's bathroom of the conference center," the affidavit states. When police arrived, they found two storage racks containing wine glasses, a coffee maker, a container with cocktail toothpicks, two wine glasses containing coffee and another containing white wine.

They also found a bottle of engine coolant, a prescription bottle with Casper's name on it and a drug screening test from November with Casper's name on it, according to Olson and the affidavit.

The Westin chef later reported that the food and open alcohol containers, estimated to be valued at $3,000, would have to be thrown away because they'd been unsealed and could not be served.

On Friday, prosecutor Sarah Oszczakiewicz said Casper was on probation for felony drunken driving from Eagle County. In addition, he's been convicted of felony menacing in 2005, assault in 2013, theft in 2015 and two counts of disorderly conduct in 2016, she said.

Casper told District Judge Chris Seldin that he'd recently been released from jail in Eagle County and did not yet have a place to live. Seldin ordered him held in lieu of a $5,000 bond.