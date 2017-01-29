Coroner’s report details drunken last hours of CorePower Yoga founder Trevor Tice | VailDaily.com

CorePower Yoga founder Trevor Tice, found dead in his posh San Diego home in December, spent his last hours careening around the house, leaving pools of blood from a severe, self-inflicted head injury the medical examiner says killed him.

Tice, 48, was found dead in his San Diego home on Dec. 12 by police who were called by a pool contractor went into the house and saw blood. Officers called the circumstances suspicious because of the large amount of blood spread throughout the house and what appeared to be blunt-force injuries to his body.

The San Diego Police Department on Thursday said detectives found no indication of foul play during their investigation, which included interviews with numerous witnesses. A concurrent investigation by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said Tice was killed by blunt-force trauma to his head and ruled the death accidental.

