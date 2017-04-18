Eagle County Republicans elected to state party offices | VailDaily.com

EAGLE COUNTY — Eagle County Republicans were elected to a wide variety of positions at the Colorado Republican Committee's winter organization meeting April 1, in Englewood.

The primary purpose of the assembly was to elect officers of the Colorado Republican Central Committee, which includes the chair, vice chair and secretary of the state party as well officers of all of the districts, which include congressional, senate, house and judicial as well as representatives to the State Executive Committee. Additionally, changes to the state bylaws were considered.

In the 3rd Congressional District, Jennifer Woolley was elected as vice chair. This district includes 29 counties, primarily on the Western Slope and southwestern Colorado. In terms of area, it is the largest congressional district in the country and includes the western portion of Eagle County. Eastern Eagle County is in the 2nd Congressional District.

In House District 26, which includes Routt and Eagle counties, John Rosenfeld was elected as chair while Bill Douglas was elected vice chair.

Kaye Ferry, chair of the county Republican Party, was elected chair of Senate District 5, which includes Chaffee, Delta, Eagle, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Lake, and Pitkin counties. Ferry was also elected chair of Judicial District 5, with Michael Dunahay as vice chair representing Clear Creek, Eagle, Lake and Summit counties.

Locals in leadership roles

Perhaps one of the most influential roles was Ferry's election as one of two small-county representatives to the State Executive Committee. A small county is defined as any county with less than 100,000 population (53 of the state's 64 counties). As an aside, Eagle ranks as the 15th-largest county based on population.

"This was a great day for Eagle County," Ferry said. "Never before have so many Eagle County residents been elected to serve in so many positions at the state level. This not only shows their serious commitment to solving the problems facing our state today but it also shows the degree of confidence the rest of the state has in the ability of Eagle County to serve and represent a large spectrum of the state's population. These elections validate the hard work that Eagle County Republicans have put into developing relationships with the various districts in the state and the impact they have had on their constituents. It puts Eagle County into some serious leadership roles around the state, which in the long run will benefit us locally.

"Gone are the days when Eagle County was dismissed as too small and too removed to warrant attention," Ferry added. "I couldn't be more proud of the faith that has been placed in us and the energy we bring to these offices. We have made a mark on state politics that is quite significant and these newly elected officers look forward to representing the county in the year to come."