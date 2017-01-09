Crested Butte Mountain just closed because of too much snow | VailDaily.com

CRESTED BUTTE — This end-of-the-road village is winning the Colorado snow count, with a second storm firing up late Sunday and pounding the East River Valley with two inches an hour for most of Monday.

It was yet another week of Snowmaggedon for Crested Butte. Last week saw Crested Butte Mountain Resort harvest a state-leading 47 inches from a hydrological hammerdrop. The resort’s powder-cam snow stake on Monday was buried beyond its 18-inch top by midday and the resort, struggling with a windy, damp and bountiful storm, made the very rare call of closing early.

“CLOSED. For the safety of our guests and employees, we are shutting down operations early for the day,” read the announcement on the powder cam.

