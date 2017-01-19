Crime briefs: Man was speeding because he was almost out of gas, he told police | VailDaily.com

If you’re driving along at twice the posted speed limit, and you have an outstanding arrest warrant – not just your regular warrant but an outstanding arrest warrant – make sure you have enough gas in your car.

It was 7:20 a.m. Dec. 22 when a Sheriff’s deputy was rolling east on Highway 6 in Edwards when he clocked a westbound car allegedly moving at about twice the posted speed limit.

The deputy flipped his unit around and had the guy pulled over in about 300 yards, which is pretty quick.

The man told the deputy that he was speeding like that because he was almost out of gas and was trying to make it to a gas station, police said. He did not lie and say he was speeding to get his Christmas shopping done.

He was also forthcoming and told the deputy he had an outstanding warrant, police said.

Also, his vehicle’s license plates did not belong with that vehicle, police said.

He was checked in as a guest in the Eagle County Crossbar Hotel on the outstanding warrant, but the deputies let him slide on the speeding and license plate problems