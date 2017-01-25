3 arrested in Eagle-Vail; police seize marijuana, guns | VailDaily.com

EAGLE-VAIL — Heavily armed SWAT teams stormed three Eagle-Vail houses, busting three illegal marijuana operations in the same neighborhood, police said.

Wednesday’s mid-morning raids by GRANITE — the Gore Range Narcotics Interdiction Team — resulted in three men arrested, along with seizing nine firearms and large quantities of marijuana, police said. The marijuana was cultivated illegally and the three are allegedly part of an illegal interstate marijuana distribution network, police said.

Three Eagle-Vail men were arrested: Hunter Furrow, 29; Nevada Furrow, 37; and Timothy Ezell, 42, all Eagle-Vail residents.

“This morning’s deployment of the Eagle County and Garfield County SWAT teams in support of the GRANITE drug task force was dictated by an intelligence-led threat risk,” said Greg Daly, Avon police chief. “Our first priority is always the safety of the community, and we ensured that these search warrants were executed safely and professionally.”

Because the raid was within a few hundred yards of Homestake Peak School in Eagle-Vail, the school went on lockdown for 30 minutes while officers were executing their search warrants.

Officers managed to time their raids just after a morning class began, so students’ routines would be affected as little as possible.

The search warrants and raids were carried out by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the GRANITE Drug Task Force, the Colorado State Patrol and the Eagle County Sheriff’s Special Operations Unit, as well as other agencies.

Eagle County Sheriff James Van Beek said the operation’s success stemmed from collaborative investigations by the Sheriff’s Office, Vail Police Department, the DEA, and the Eagle County Special Operations Unit.

“I am very proud of the hard work, dedication and cooperation between all the agencies involved in their investigation. Their efforts are to be applauded,” Van Beek said. “Our community’s safety is paramount and those who chose to exist outside the law and endanger and diminish, with illegal activities, our neighborhoods and homes will be sought out and apprehended.”

The three are facing felony charges including conspiracy, drug possession, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and other marijuana-related offenses.

The three are expected to make their first court appearance Thursday morning.

Others may be arrested as the investigation continues, authorities said.

About GRANITE

The GRANITE drug task force is a multi-jurisdictional unit comprised of police officers from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and Vail Police Department. GRANITE focuses on felony narcotics investigations.

During 2016, GRANITE investigated 56 felony narcotics related cases, made 58 felony narcotics arrests, and seized 1,106 grams of cocaine, 700 doses of LSD, 69,000 grams of marijuana, 310 grams of marijuana concentrate, two guns and $100,000 in cash.

