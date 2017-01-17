Basalt burglary suspect turns himself in, bonds out of Eagle County Jail | VailDaily.com

A man suspected by police of burglarizing a Basalt bar and restaurant in November turned himself in to the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office last week, authorities said.

Selig Haarklou surrendered and was arrested Wednesday. He was being held in Eagle County Jail on $2,000 bond but posted it and was released Friday, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The clerk of the court’s office was closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day so it couldn’t be determined if Haarklou was advised by a judge of the charges against him.

Basalt police officers said a bartender’s post on Facebook helped identify Haarklou as the suspect in the Nov. 27 burglary of the Brick Pony on Midland Avenue.

The bartender posted images of the intruder that were captured on the restaurant’s security cameras. Numerous people identified Haarklou as the person in the image, according to Basalt Police Sgt. Aaron Munch’s affidavit for an arrest warrant.

Munch contacted Haarklou during the investigation but the man denied involvement. “He felt I was in some way overstepping my bounds by trying to track him down,” Munch wrote in his affidavit. Haarklou’s age is listed as 39 in the arrest warrant and his last known address was in Basalt.

A judge signed the arrest warrant Dec. 7. It alleges police have probable cause to arrest Haarklou for second-degree burglary, a Class 4 felony, and trespass and theft, both misdemeanors.

The arrest affidavit said a man entered the Brick Pony shortly before 9 a.m. Nov. 27 while the owner was in the basement filling out paperwork. There were allegedly two bank bags on the bar — one for the business and one used personally by the owner.

Surveillance cameras showed the intruder entering the business via a back door, walking through the kitchen and grabbing a bank bag, which turned out to be the owner’s. The man dropped the bank bag at the back door as he fled. He took cash but left credit cards, the affidavit said.

Police didn’t disclose how much money was stolen.