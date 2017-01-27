Charges pending for pair arrested in SWAT raid | VailDaily.com

EAGLE-VAIL — A pair of brothers made their first court appearance after being swept up in a SWAT raid of allegedly illegal marijuana operations.

Hunter Furrow, 29, and Nevada Furrow, 37, were arrested and booked when a local SWAT team raided three Eagle-Vail houses simultaneously Wednesday morning. Both are free on $10,000 bond.

Charges are expected to be filed this week, said local defense attorney Jim Little, who’s representing Hunter Furrow. His law partner Lauren Butler represents Nevada Furrow.

“We’d like to remind everyone that the Furrows are innocent until proven guilty,” Little said. “We anticipate multiple drug felonies will be filed.”

The Furrows are facing felony charges including conspiracy, drug possession, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and other marijuana-related offenses.

SWAT teams led by the Gore Range Narcotics Interdiction Team — GRANITE — seized nine firearms and large quantities of marijuana and cash during Wednesday morning’s raids.

The marijuana was cultivated illegally, police said, and the two are allegedly part of an illegal interstate marijuana distribution network.

The GRANITE drug task force is a multi-jurisdictional comprised of police officers from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and Vail Police Department. GRANITE focuses on felony narcotics investigations.

During 2016, GRANITE investigated 56 felony narcotics related cases, made 58 felony narcotics arrests, and seized 1,106 grams of cocaine, 700 doses of LSD, 69,000 grams of marijuana, 310 grams of marijuana concentrate, two guns and $100,000 in cash.

