Summit County police blotter: Spit blood on me once, shame on you … | VailDaily.com

At around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 13, a Summit County Sheriff’s deputy was stopped at a red light in his patrol vehicle when another car pulled up next to him. The deputy immediately recognized the driver as a man he had just dealt with who had started a fight with a bouncer at a bar in Keystone and was spitting blood on employees. The man had been highly intoxicated and was released to a sober party.

After the deputy pulled him over, the man started to get in his face and was being uncooperative. Having seen the man’s level of intoxication on the previous call, the deputy placed him into custody and transported him to the Summit County Jail. He was charged with driving under the influence.

No snow tires? bring a shovel

Late at night on Jan. 9, a sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to a motor vehicle accident at the Fairview roundabout in Breckenridge. On scene, there was a car stuck in the snow up to its axles in the middle of the roundabout where a man was trying to dig it out with a snowboard.

The man identified himself as the driver and said he had tried to stop when coming to the roundabout but couldn’t because there was snow on the ground. He said that despite stepping on the brakes several times, his car continued to travel into the median where it hit several trees before getting stuck in the snow on the other side.

The deputy noted that the man was slurring his speech, appeared to be unsteady on his feet and smelled of alcohol. He consented to and failed a sobriety test and was taken to the Summit County Jail, where he was charged with driving under the influence and careless driving.

Not my sheriff

Breckenridge police were dispatched to a bar on the night of Jan. 21 on a report that a man had punched the glass of the building’s entryway. The bouncer told an officer that earlier that night a frequent patron of the bar had arrived with a friend. The bouncer said he asked the regular how he was doing, and he responded that his girlfriend had broken up with him.

The bouncer said he would let the man in for free because he was having a rough day but that his friend would still have to pay. The man responded that his friend needed to get in for free as well because “he was his wingman and he would be buying lots of drinks for him.” The bouncer said no, so the man punched the glass and started to walk away.

While the bouncer was talking to the officer, he noticed the “wing man” walking nearby and pointed him out. The man agreed to show the officer his ID but said he would not answer any questions because the officer “was not the Sheriff he elected into office.”

He repeatedly denied knowing the man who punched the window and again said that he wouldn’t answer questions because the officer “was not the sheriff and his rights were being violated.”

The wing man was released and the officer obtained a physical description of the window-puncher. The case is open.

Cautious jacket thief asks around first

At around 11:30 p.m., Breckenridge police were dispatched to a bar where jacket had been reported stolen. A bartender said that a suspect had come up to the bar and pointed to the jacket, asking if it belonged to him. The bartender said no, so the man then picked up the jacket and walked out the front door.

The bartender said that he checked a security camera and saw the suspect knock the jacket off the chair, put it back on the chair, speak to the bartender and then pick up the jacket and walk out of the camera frame.

He then returned to frame, put the jacket back on the chair and spoke to the person sitting in the adjacent seat. After speaking with that person, he picked up the jacket and walked out the front door.

The man who the jacket belonged to said that there was nothing of value inside but that he wanted it back. He indicated that he would like to press charges if the suspect “took the jacket maliciously.”

The case remains open.