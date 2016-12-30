Vail police confiscate drugs | VailDaily.com

VAIL — At 11:10 p.m. Thursday, the Vail Police Department responded to a report of a man with a gun traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 at mile marker 180 near the East Vail interchange. The suspect, Thomas Whitney, a 56-year-old Idaho man, was reported to be threatening two female passengers with a handgun.

When officers arrived on scene, Whitney attempted to elude the officers on foot, police said. Officers took chase and arrested him without further incident. After his arrest, officers found him to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine, according to police.

Additional controlled substances were located in the vehicle, a 1990 Honda Accord, police said. The drugs were identified as belonging to all three parties associated with this incident. Officers also located a handgun under the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

The initial case seizures totaled 44.3 grams of methamphetamine, 17.5 grams of heroin, 14.5 prescription pills, 5 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and the handgun.

Charges include:

• Unlawful distribution, manufacturing, dispensing or sale; a Class 2 drug felony.

• Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; a Class 4 drug felony.

• Felony menacing; a Class 5 felony.

• Third degree assault; a Class 1 misdemeanor.

• Possession of weapons by previous offender, a Class 5 felony.

• Obstruction of telephone services, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

• Obstructing a peace officer, a Class 2 misdemeanor.

• Possession of drug paraphernalia, a drug petty offense.

• Drove motor vehicle while revoked as a habitual offender, a Class 1 misdemeanor.