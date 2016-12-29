Daniel’s Bar & Grill at the Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch | VailDaily.com

0130 Daybreak Ridge | 970.748.6200

ritzcarlton.com/bachelorgulch

by Kim fuller

photos by Linda Guerrette

Outside is the place to be in Colorado, and in the winter season it’s ideal to be on or alongside a ski slope as much as possible.

Just steps from the Bachelor Gulch Express, Daniel’s Bar & Grill is the quintessential Colorado BBQ experience. The outdoor dining venue has been refined through the years by the talented team at The Ritz-Carlton Bachelor Gulch, and while the food and drinks are all really fine, everything is really fun, too.

Check out the bottoms-up method of pouring beer at Daniel’s. The beer flows through the bottom of the cup, which is then sealed by a collectible magnet. Collect four magnets and you get a beer free — great incentive for enjoying several rounds of craft drafts. All the bottoms-up brews are local, Colorado favorites like Denver Beer Company and Pug Ryan’s.

Après is spent here at a picnic table or in an Adirondack chair, complete with a meal that’s easy to order and pick up. Enjoy an innovative “bar food” menu of specialty salads and dishes like jalapeño elk bratwurst, nachos, pulled pork and brisket.

New this season, Daniel’s Bar & Grill chef Austin Wolf is bringing in delectable house-made sauces and rubs for all the proteins on deck. Choose the tangy sauce for a taste of South Carolina with mustard, apple cider vinegar and black pepper, or try the Greek seasoning rub of rosemary, dill, thyme, basil, cinnamon and nutmeg that smothers on and tastes just right with the spilt chicken.

The family-friendly menu offers kids’ items like burgers, steak fries and more, so everyone can really settle in and soak in each mountainside moment. Daniel’s offers its full bar menu to go, but opt to stay outside and enjoy the sunshine whenever possible.

Once you have food and drink in hand, relax and enjoy the daily apres ski live entertainment. The mountains are a great place to make memories, and Daniel’s delivers so many smiles that stem from delicious drinks, good food and lots of fun. •

Price

Bar menu: $10 – $20

•••

Ambiance

Open-air slope-side grill

•••

Signature dish

Smoked BBQ

•••

Kid-friendly?

Yes