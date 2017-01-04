 Deputy’s vehicle struck on I-70; no injuries reported | VailDaily.com

Back to: News

Deputy’s vehicle struck on I-70; no injuries reported

This patrol vehicle was struck from behind on Interstate 70 between Eagle and Gypsum on Wednesday morning.Eagle County Sheriff's Office

This patrol vehicle was struck from behind on Interstate 70 between Eagle and Gypsum on Wednesday morning.

EAGLE — A sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle was struck on Interstate 70 between Eagle and Gypsum on Wednesday morning.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office reminds motorists to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles.

Vail remains under winter weather warning until Friday morning.