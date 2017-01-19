Dotsero man faces up to 24 years in prison in 2015 crime spree | VailDaily.com

EAGLE — A Dotsero man faces up to 24 years in prison for his part in what may be one of Eagle County’s most incompetent crime sprees.

Arnaldo Lucero-Almanza admitted he was Jesus Miranda’s lookout and stashed clothing for Miranda the night before Miranda failed in trying to rob two check cashing stores at gunpoint within a half hour – first Dinero Rapido in Eagle and second Tienda Montes in Gypsum less than 30 minutes later. Miranda got no money from either store.

Lucero-Almanza admitted he contributed to the delinquency of a minor – the 17-year-old girl who rode along with Miranda during the robberies, conspiracy to commit robbery and aggravated robbery. They’re all felonies.

Lucero-Armanza originally faced 13 felonies, including attempted second degree murder.

Lucero-Almanza is our guest in the Eagle County Crossbar Hotel, awaiting his March 15 sentencing.

A fourth alleged member of the Incompetent Criminal Quartet, Mateo Serna-Gutierrez, is charged with being an accessory to a crime, also a felony.

The whole thing started the afternoon of Sept. 4, 2015, with Miranda’s attempt to rob those two check cashing stores. Miranda was leaving the Gypsum store, with no money, when a Good Samaritan stopped him. The two struggled for control of the 9 millimeter handgun Miranda was brandishing. The man was shot three times but has since recovered.

Miranda pleaded guilty to all sorts of felonies, and is serving a 42-year prison sentence.

The teenaged girl pleaded guilty two her part in the incompetent crime spree and is serving a six-year sentence, half in juvenile detention and half in state prison.