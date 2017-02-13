Driver rushed to surgery after head-on crash in Glenwood Springs | VailDaily.com

A Jeep and a semi were in a head-on collision at about 11:35 a.m. Monday on U.S. 6 near the Glenwood Springs Elks Lodge.

Glenwood Springs police and Glenwood Springs Fire Department responded to the scene, and crews had to cut open the SUV to retrieve a trapped male driver, said Fire Chief Gary Tillotson.

U.S. 6 was closed until about 2 p.m. when crews had the road cleared of the crashed vehicles.

The driver of the semi did not receive any injuries as a result, but the driver of the Jeep, a 38-year-old man was transported to Valley View Hospital with multiple traumatic injuries and taken immediately into surgery, said Tillotson.

A dog was also in the Jeep, but the fire chief said the animal was uninjured.

There is still no indication of how the crash occurred, other than that the SUV veered into the semi’s path for some reason. Tillotson said neither alcohol nor excessive speed were believed to be factors at this time.

Even going the speed limit, two vehicles traveling 45 mph in opposite directions that hit head-on makes for 90 mph crash, said Tillotson.