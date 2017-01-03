Eagle adds human resources, special events positions | VailDaily.com

EAGLE — The town of Eagle is heading into 2017 with two new employees in two new positions.

The town has expanded its ranks to include a human resources manager and a special events coordinator, hiring the two new employees in December.

Human Resources

Lynnette Horan, a human resources professional with more than 15 years of experience. A native of Coer d’Alene, Idaho, Horan first came to Denver in the 1980s and moved to Eagle County in 1986 to help with planning the 1989 World Alpine Ski Championships. She has worked for Eagle County, Destination Services Corporation, the Lodge and Spa at Cordillera and ran her own HR consulting business.

Horan said she has a history with the community. “I was one of the first mountain bikers in town,” she said, noting she used to ride the Boneyard trail before it had a name and before homes surrounded. It. “They used to call me a sprocket head,” she said.

As the community’s first human resources manager, Horan said it will be her job to create a new department that will deal with needs including hiring, compensation, benefits, regulations and communications.

“I am passionate about providing cutting edge services to help our organization move into the future,” she said.

For anyone who questions the necessity of a full-time human resources manager for the town, Horan promised there is plenty of work to keep her busy. What’s more, the town has set some ambitious goals for her to address. Her work will include efforts to make Eagle an employer of choice in the local region as well as bringing more structure to the town’s processes and improving both internal and external communications.

Horan said Eagle is an exciting community, with big projects ahead and an involved citizenry.

“This is a great place to live,” said Horan. “I love Eagle. Being able to support the people who support our town warms my heart.”

The town has budgeted $72,000 in 2017 for the human resources manager salary.

Special Events Coordinator

This isn’t technically a new position, but rather a new emphasis for a job that was first created in 2012 after Eagle voters approved a $2 per room, per night bed tax to finance marketing efforts in town.

With five years experience, the community has decided a full-time special events coordinator was needed to shepherd Eagle’s marketing and events effort. Jeremy Gross has taken over the job.

Gross comes to Eagle with five years experience working as the special events manager for Beaver Creek Resort. Prior that, he worked for Vail Resorts in various positions. A native of Maryland, he came to Colorado for college and decided to stay in the state. He has lived in Eagle for the past two years.

Gross said he was attracted to the job because it presented an opportunity to be involved in so many different community events — both long-standing traditions and new options.

Gross believes that there are a lot of great special events options out their for Eagle. The trick is finding the right fits for the community and understanding that each event attracts its own audience. That means the crowd that comes out for the Colorado Cycling League State Championships may not be the same group who frequents the Bonfire Block Party, but both events are important for the town’s overall marketing effort.

Moving forward, Gross is eying events possibilities at Eagle’s newest amenity.

“I am very much looking forward to the new river park,” said Gross. He noted the project is a great addition to an already strong community recreation network.

“We love Eagle because off of the stuff we have all around us,” he noted.

As he settles into his job, Gross has already set his top priority for 2017 and ahead.

“My goal for Eagle is to make it the easiest place for someone to produce an event,” he said.

That goal means the town will have strong support systems in place and nimble staffing, he said. If they like the community support they receive, Gross said promoters are more likely to return with bigger and better events.

Gross said he wants to hear from community members as he takes on his new responsibilities. He wants to hear what people want to see, what they like and what they don’t like. He wants folks to reach out with information ranging from community calendar listings for the town’s website to suggestions for existing and future events. He can be reached at jeremy.gross@townofeagle.org

“Eagle is a great community and I want to events in Eagle to be part of that community,” said Gross.

The town has budgeted $54,500 for the 2017 Special Events Coordinator salary.