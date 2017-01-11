Eagle agrees to pay $303,000 for river park design | VailDaily.com

EAGLE — Eagle has agreed to pay a team consisting of Alpine Engineering, of Edwards, and Zehren and Associates, of Avon, $303,000 to design bankside amenities at the new Eagle River Park.

The design contract was presented to the Eagle Town Board Tuesday night. In December, the board tapped the Alpine and Zehren team from a field of 17 firms who submitted statements of qualifications to design the project. Following the selection, the town board directed staff to negotiate the design contract.

Working it out

While the board and the firms agreed on the final contract amount, an issue regarding liability insurance held up final signatures on the document. Town staff members indicated they believed the issue could be resolved and requested the town board approve the contract, conditioned on resolution of the liability insurance question.

“They want the work. I think we can work it out,” said Eagle Town Manager John Schneiger.

Next steps

With the design team in place, the town now plans a community involvement process in the design of the Eagle River Park that will begin in February and run through July. The largest source of funding for the design and construction of both the in-stream features and the river park will come from the 0.5 percent sales tax approved by voters last April. Additional funding will come from grants, private donations and other sources.

The scope of work for the design includes up to 30 percent design of Chambers Park and design-to-construction of the Eagle River Park, from Chambers Park to the Eagle County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall. The park will connect users to the whitewater play features in the river designed by S20 Design.

expanded public outreach

Tuesday night the board also approved the expenditure of an additional $9,400 to S20 for expanded public outreach.

“We have had a number of meetings that were not part of the original contract,” said Eagle Town Planner Tom Boni.

Those meetings include sessions with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Boni noted the firm will also be tasked with planning meetings for design team coordination and with the community.