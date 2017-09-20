Eagle Chamber hosts business roundup Thursday, Sept. 21

EAGLE — Eagle is home to a veritable cornucopia of businesses, and even folks familiar with the community may not be aware of all the goods and services options in town.

On Thursday, Sept. 21, the Eagle Chamber's annual business roundup offers the opportunity for locals to familiarize themselves with the town's commercial opportunities while they sip libations and win prizes.

Presented by Batson's Corner Store/Eagle Pharmacy, the Eagle Business Roundup will feature 40 individual business booths set up at the Brush Creek Park Pavilion from 5 to 8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public

Exhibitors will set up between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, to prepare for the public display. The various booths will offer swag and the door prizes will include a Yeti cooler, valued at $450, provided by sponsor Alpine Lumber Co. Additionally, a gift basket including more than $500 in certificates to local businesses will be given out. Winners must be present to win.

To learn more about the event, visit the chamber website at http://www.eaglechamber.co.