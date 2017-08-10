Eagle County adopts permanent road-use regulations for Cottonwood Pass | VailDaily.com

EAGLE COUNTY — The Eagle County Board of Commissioners has adopted the Eagle County Road Use Regulations, which permanently restrict travel on portions of Cottonwood Pass for oversized vehicles.

From now through the end of the year, a permit will be required for vehicles that exceed 8 feet, 6 inches in width, 14 feet, 6 inches in height and 35 feet in length traveling over Cottonwood Pass. Beginning Jan. 1, the length restriction will increase to 45 feet.

The Eagle County Road Use Regulations are in effect on Cottonwood Pass from mile marker 15.5 to the foot of the pass just outside of Gypsum at mile marker 2.25. The regulations also allow the county to close certain roads during adverse weather.

Permits can be obtained by appointment from the Eagle County Road & Bridge Department. Call 970-328-3540 to set up an appointment at the Maintenance Service Center, located at 3289 Cooley Mesa Road in Gypsum. Applicants may fill out paperwork on site or download the form at http://www.eaglecounty.us/road and complete it in advance.

The adoption of the road regulations coincides with the planned closure of the Grand Avenue Bridge but will remain permanent after the completion of the project. The bridge closure is scheduled to begin Monday, Aug. 14, and last approximately 95 days. Visit grandavebridge.codot.gov for more details, including suggested detours.

The road-use regulations, adopted after public comment during Tuesday's meeting, are intended to enhance safety and the efficient movement of traffic, as well as prevent undue damage on county roads. The full video of the Aug. 8 Board of County Commissioners meeting is available at http://www.ecgtv.com.

For more information, contact the Road & Bridge department at 970-328-3540 or road@eaglecounty.us.