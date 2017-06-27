Eagle County hosts June 28 meeting about recycling and waste diversion | VailDaily.com

EAGLE — Eagle County Solid Waste & Recycling will host a community meeting today from 1 to 2:30 p.m. to discuss opportunities for waste management, recycling and waste diversion in northwest Colorado. The meeting will take place in the Garden Level Classroom of the Eagle County Building, located at 500 Broadway St. in Eagle.

The meeting is the first in a series of regional community stakeholder gatherings intended to help optimize waste diversion and recycling efforts in Eagle, Garfield, Rio Blanco, Moffat and Routt counties.

Souder Miller & Associates was hired on behalf of Solid Waste & Recycling to conduct the Northwest Colorado Regional Waste Diversion Study and prepare a report on its findings. The study will include three waste composition audits, three stakeholder meetings, a stakeholder survey, gap analysis and a final report.

Those unable to attend Wednesday's meeting can contact Winn Cowman at winn.cowman@soudermiller.com for more information and to be included in future updates.