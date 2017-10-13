Eagle County offers free mental health training sessions, Oct. 23-24

EAGLE — Eagle County Public Health & Environment, in partnership with Mind Springs Health, will offer two free courses on mental health first aid. The eight-hour sessions teach participants to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance-abuse disorders.

Both classes will take place from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Garden Level Classroom of the Eagle County Building, located at 500 Broadway in Eagle.

The first will take place on Monday, Oct. 23, and will be directed toward parents and individuals who work with youth. It will focus on how to discuss and address mental health topics with kids.

The second will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 24, and will train participants on how to reach out and provide initial help for adults who may be developing a mental health or substance-abuse problem or those who are experiencing a crisis.

Breakfast and lunch are included with the free sessions. Space is limited; community members are asked to RSVP by Friday, Oct. 20, to Eagle County Public Health & Environment Director Chris Lindley at chris.lindley@eaglecounty.us.