Eagle County, other local town offices closed for Fourth of July holiday | VailDaily.com

EAGLE COUNTY — Many government offices around the valley will be closed and meetings canceled or postponed due to the Fourth of July holiday.

• Eagle County — Eagle County offices, including the Avon and El Jebel satellite offices and the county landfill and related facilities, will be closed Tuesday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day. The landfill will open at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The Animal Shelter will be closed both Tuesday, July 3, and Wednesday, July 4, and will resume regular business hours on Wednesday.

The Eagle County Board of Commissioner meetings for July 3 and 4 have been canceled. Future meeting agendas and open meeting notices can be found at http://www.eaglecounty.us.

• Avon — Avon town offices will be closed Monday, July 3, and Tuesday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day. Regular office hours will resume Wednesday, July 5.

The Avon Recreation Center will be closed Monday, July 3, to accommodate the 31st annual Westin Salute to the USA presented by Slifer Smith & Frampton, Avon's signature event in Harry A. Nottingham Park. The Recreation Center will reopen for regular business hours on Tuesday, July 4.

Avon Transit services will operate off schedule on Monday, July 3, with no stops on Lake Street. All buses will otherwise operate on their regular routes. For more information, visit http://www.avon.org/bus.

• Eagle — Eagle town offices will be closed Thursday, July 4, for the holiday. The Planning and Zoning Commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday has ben canceled.

• Gypsum — Gypsum town offices and Public Works will be closed Tuesday, July 4, for Independence Day. Trash service scheduled for Tuesday will be picked up on Wednesday, July 5. The town will not be processing passports on Monday, July 3, or Tuesday, July 4. Passport services will resume Wednesday, July 5, at 9 a.m.

• Minturn — Minturn town offices will be closed Tuesday, July 4. The Minturn Town Council meeting on Wednesday, July 5, has been canceled.

• Vail — Most town of Vail municipal offices will be closed Tuesday, July 4, in observance of the Independence Day holiday. However, the police front counter in the Municipal Building will remain open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The office is available for front counter service and is open Monday through Saturday each week; closed Sundays.

Regular office hours for other town services will resume Wednesday, July 5. Transit services will operate uninterrupted throughout the holiday.

Vail Public Library will be closed Tuesday, July 4, but will be hosting its annual Bake Sale in front of the building from 8 a.m. to noon. The annual Book Sale, sponsored by the Friends of Vail Public Library, will be taking place in the building's community room from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday. The Book Sale will also be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, July 3 and Wednesday, July 5.

Regular library hours will resume on Wednesday, July 5. Normal library hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Residents are reminded that the July Fourth holiday may mean some schedule adjustments for local trash haulers. Remember that town of Vail wildlife protection regulations prohibit trash from being left at the curb other than on the day of collection and recycling regulations require that all properties recycle on site. For recycling assistance, visit vailgov.com/recycling.

Emergency services are always available by calling 911. The Eagle County Sheriff's Office telephone number is 970-328-8500 for non-emergencies, and the Eagle County Road and Bridge Department will be on call at 970-479-2200 in cases of emergency.