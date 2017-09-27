Eagle County public elementary schools net more than $125,000 at Wild West Day

To learn more about Wild West Day and the Eagle County Education Foundation, visit efec.org.

EAGLE COUNTY — After rain showers blanketed the valley Saturday, Sept. 23, the volunteers who spent six months preparing for Wild West Day were anxiously watching the skies Sunday morning, Sept. 24.

But the sun broke through the clouds at around 11 a.m. and a fine fall day commenced at 4Eagle Ranch for the 27th annual fundraiser to benefit public elementary schools in Eagle County.

Final figures are still being tallied, but Wild West Day 2017 generated in excess of $125,000.

Before anyone even showed up at 4Eagle Ranch on Sunday, the event had collected more than $60,000 in sponsorship dollars. EpicPromise was the event's presenting sponsor, with the Vail Valley Jet Center, Vail Valley Cares and 4 Eagle Ranch also contributing top sponsorship dollars.

"Some of that sponsorship money goes to cover event expenses, but the majority of it goes back to the schools," said Amy Lewis, executive director of the Education Foundation of Eagle County. "In addition to the sponsorships, we received many in-kind donations and auction donations."

A fine time had by all

For elementary kids, parents, teachers and staff, Wild West Day is a can't-miss event every fall.

"The kids absolutely love it, and the PTA parents put in a lot of effort to make it happen," Lewis said.

Planning for Wild West Day actually starts each spring with a rotating group of leaders representing the various schools. For locals who no longer have young children at school, Wild West Day has expanded its reach with the Wild Wine Tasting event held prior to the fundraiser. Lewis noted that this year the event venue was changed to Saddleridge and attendees offered an enthusiastic response to the new locale.

After the final tally for the fundraiser is determined, Wild West Day organizers will send money to all of the participating schools. Funds from the event pay for everything from special equipment to field trips.