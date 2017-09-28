Eagle County Regional Airport seeking volunteers for emergency exercise, Oct. 18

GYPSUM — The Eagle County Regional Airport will conduct a full-scale emergency exercise next month and is seeking volunteer participants to help test the capabilities of first responders.

The exercise will take place between 8 a.m. and noon Wednesday, Oct. 18. Volunteers will be asked to serve as injured passengers, friends and/or family members of passengers, witnesses to the event and other roles as part of the drill. Volunteers must be at least 12 years old. Those younger than 18 must have a parent or guardian's written permission to participate. Lunch and a small gift will be provided for all volunteers.

The airport is required to test its emergency plan through a full-scale disaster drill every three years to meet Federal Aviation Administration requirements. The purpose of the exercise is to test and evaluate emergency response times, incident command structure and communications, the airport's aircraft rescue and firefighting capabilities and mutual-aid support from other agencies.

The exercise will include participation from more than 20 local emergency response organizations from throughout the area. Those interested in volunteering can email ecair@eaglecounty.us or call the airport at 970-328-2680.