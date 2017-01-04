 Eagle County Schools cancels after-school activities | VailDaily.com

Back to: News

Eagle County Schools cancels after-school activities

EAGLE COUNTY — In anticipation of the approaching storm and drop in temperature Wednesday afternoon, Eagle County Schools is canceling all after school activities district-wide.

Schools are notifying parents about pick-up.

Eagle County Schools anticipates an on-time start for school tomorrow. The district advises people to leave early in the morning and plan accordingly.