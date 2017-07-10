Eagle County Schools hosts job fair June 11 for support staff positions | VailDaily.com

EAGLE — It's a little more than a month before local kids return to their classrooms, but Eagle County Schools wants to make sure the support staff needed to run its buildings and programs is in place.

Today, Eagle County Schools is hosting a job fair at the district offices, located at 757 East Third Street in Eagle. The fair will run from noon to 6 p.m. The district is looking to fill a number of positions including:

• Cafeteria managers/cooks

• Custodial staff

• Health assistants

• Paraprofessionals

• Preschool specialists

• Preschool assistants

• Permanent substitute teachers

• School bus drivers

• Secretarial staff

• Substitute teachers

• Technology professionals

• Translators

There are additional support staff openings, along with teaching positions. To learn more about Eagle County Schools openings, visit http://www.eagleschools.net/district-info/careers.