Eagle County seeking applicants for Roaring Fork Valley Regional Planning Commission

EAGLE — Eagle County is seeking community members to fill three openings on the Roaring Fork Valley Regional Planning Commission. The commission makes recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners regarding land use within the Roaring Fork, Missouri Heights and Frying Pan Road areas of unincorporated Eagle County.

The Roaring Fork Valley Regional Planning Commission meets at 2:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of every month in El Jebel. To qualify, applicants must be Eagle County residents and registered voters. The application and an outline of the protocol for and expectations of board members are available online at http://www.eaglecounty.us/planning.

Applications are due no later than 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, and can be submitted via email to christina.andrews@eaglecounty.us. For more information or to obtain a hard copy of the application, contact Christina Andrews at 970-328-8746.